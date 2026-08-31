Disney+ cancels 'Gargoyles's live action reboot, Wiseman confirms project dead
Sad news for Gargoyles fans: Disney+ has officially canceled its live-action reboot.
Series creator Greg Wiseman confirmed, "Well, I know the live-action side of it is, uh, the Atomic Monster had the license to develop a live-action Gargoyles for Disney+, and that's dead. I have no idea about animation, but there are no current plans for live-action." so the project by Atomic Monster won't be moving forward.
No live action plans for 'Gargoyles'
If you were hoping for a return of the original animated Gargoyles, there aren't any live-action plans right now.
The classic show was loved for its dark story about stone-by-day protectors in New York City.
On a brighter note, new projects like Wars of the Drakons: The Seer's Prophecy and Ridley Scott's next Alien film are in development for fantasy and horror fans.