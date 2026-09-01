Disney cancels 'Love Overboard' executive-produced by Cooper after 1 season
Entertainment
Disney has canceled Love Overboard, the reality dating show executive-produced by Alex Cooper, hosted by Gabby Windey, after just one season.
The show launched on Hulu in March 2026 and featured 22 contestants searching for love on a yacht, but even with former The Bachelorette and The Traitors winner Gabby Windey, it didn't quite catch on with viewers.
Cooper lands $60 million deal, Unwell $500 million
Even though "Love Overboard" is done, Alex Cooper isn't slowing down.
Her podcast "Call Her Daddy" is thriving thanks to a $60 million Spotify deal, and her Unwell brand just scored a major investment valuing it at $500 million.
Plus, an insider says more projects with Cooper are in development, including the Hulu drama You Deserve To Know.