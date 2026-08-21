Disney developing 1st Middle East theme park Disneyland Abu Dhabi
Entertainment
Disney is developing its very first theme park in the Middle East: say hello to Disneyland Abu Dhabi!
Announced in 2025, the park will swap classic lands for immersive biomes inspired by Abu Dhabi's coral reefs, deserts, and city skylines.
Disney Imagineers are leading the design, teaming up with Miral Group.
Disneyland Abu Dhabi construction timeline
Unlike other Disney parks, this one ditches the usual format for a fresh take on storytelling shaped by local landscapes.
Construction will take about four to six years.
If you're curious about how it's all coming together, check out the new Disney+ documentary Disney Worldbuilders, which features planning sessions with Disney execs.
Leslie Iwerks is the documentary's director.