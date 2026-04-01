Disney laid off about 1,000 people, disk marketing may change
Entertainment
Disney just laid off about 1,000 people, including the whole team that used to hype up its physical movie releases.
This means the way Disney markets DVDs and Blu-rays could look pretty different going forward.
Disney publicity may deprioritize disks
Now, the theatrical publicity crew (the folks already juggling Disney+ and Hulu promos) will also handle physical media.
With so many movies and streaming shows on their plate each year, it might be tough for disks to get the same attention or buzz as before.