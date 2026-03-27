Disney 'Moana' trailer sparks memes about Johnson's Maui wig
Entertainment
Disney just dropped the trailer for its live-action Moana, and everyone's talking about Dwayne Johnson's character Maui (specifically, his bold new wig).
The look has set off a wave of online chatter (and plenty of memes), with some fans comparing it to past design flops like "Ugly Sonic."
According to Variety, there are no plans for a digital makeover to Maui's hair; Disney declined to comment on the trailer.
'Moana' trailer builds July 10 anticipation
Even with all the buzz about the wig, excitement for Moana is only building. The trailer has racked up tons of views ahead of the movie's July 10 release.
While visual effects are still being polished, Disney seems focused on delivering their take on this fan-favorite story, wig and all.