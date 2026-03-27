Disney 'Moana' trailer sparks memes about Johnson's Maui wig Entertainment Mar 27, 2026

Disney just dropped the trailer for its live-action Moana, and everyone's talking about Dwayne Johnson's character Maui (specifically, his bold new wig).

The look has set off a wave of online chatter (and plenty of memes), with some fans comparing it to past design flops like "Ugly Sonic."

According to Variety, there are no plans for a digital makeover to Maui's hair; Disney declined to comment on the trailer.