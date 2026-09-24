Disney raises Disney+ and Hulu prices to $21.99, $21.49, $12.49
Entertainment
Disney is bumping up prices for its streaming services again.
Now, the ad-free Disney+ and Hulu bundle will set you back $21.99 a month (up from $19.99), while solo ad-free plans are $21.49 each.
If you don't mind ads, those plans are now $12.49 per month.
Disney streaming revenue rose 11%
Disney isn't alone: other streamers like Peacock and Apple TV have raised prices too, and Disney's streaming revenue from Disney+ and Hulu rose 11% to $5.5 billion in third-quarter 2026.
To keep things fresh, Disney is also considering a free tier for Disney+, adding new "Playlists" to help you find shows faster, and has brought on Karandeep Anand as its first chief technology officer to boost tech innovation even more.