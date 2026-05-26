Disney Universal and Warner Bros Discovery lawsuit against MiniMax advances
Entertainment
Big names like Disney, Universal, and Warner Bros. Discovery are taking Chinese AI company MiniMax to court, claiming it used copyrighted material to train its AI tool, Hailuo.
The studios say Hailuo went on to create protected material without their OK, and now a US judge has decided the case can move forward.
Judge Blumenfeld tosses MiniMax jurisdiction argument
Judge Stanley Blumenfeld tossed out MiniMax's argument that the court had no jurisdiction, pointing out Hailuo was available in the US.
He also rejected claims that the lawsuit was invalid.
The studios are calling out MiniMax's marketing pitch, "Hollywood studio in your pocket," saying it used their characters to market Hailuo.