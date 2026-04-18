Disney unveils Infinity Vision certification for upgraded screens and sound
Entertainment
Disney is shaking up the cinema game with its new Infinity Vision certification, aiming to make movie nights bigger, brighter, and way more immersive.
Announced at CinemaCon, this standard means select theaters will get upgraded with huge screens, laser-sharp projection, and seriously impressive sound, all designed to give you that wow factor.
'Avengers: Endgame' re-release set September 25
So far, about 75 screens in the US and approximately 300 internationally are on board.
The big debut kicks off with a special re-release of Avengers: Endgame on September 25, 2026, followed by Avengers: Doomsday in December.
Look for theaters sporting Infinity Vision signage: Disney wants you to know when you're getting their top-tier experience as they take on rivals like IMAX.