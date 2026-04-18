Disney unveils Infinity Vision certification for upgraded screens and sound

'Avengers: Endgame' re-release set September 25

So far, about 75 screens in the US and approximately 300 internationally are on board.

The big debut kicks off with a special re-release of Avengers: Endgame on September 25, 2026, followed by Avengers: Doomsday in December.

Look for theaters sporting Infinity Vision signage: Disney wants you to know when you're getting their top-tier experience as they take on rivals like IMAX.