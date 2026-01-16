Disneyland's 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' brings back classic characters
Big news for Star Wars fans—Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge is getting a major update!
Starting April 29, 2026, you'll spot legends like Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Han Solo (with Chewbacca at the Millennium Falcon), and Princess Leia in her iconic white outfit.
Plus, John Williams's epic music will set the scene.
Who you'll meet and what's new
Along with the original trilogy crew, you'll see Rey at the Resistance camp, Ahsoka Tano, The Mandalorian with Grogu (yep—Baby Yoda!), and R2-D2.
Instead of waiting in line for photos, these characters will roam around in pairs.
Shops like Dok-Ondar's Den and Droid Depot are also getting fresh storylines from different eras of Star Wars.
New experiences and changes
Some things are shifting behind the scenes too: Darth Vader's Tomorrowland meet-and-greet is making way for Kylo Ren.
And coming later in 2026—a new Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run mission where you can join Mando and Grogu to hunt down Imperial officers.