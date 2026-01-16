Disneyland's 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' brings back classic characters

Who you'll meet and what's new

Along with the original trilogy crew, you'll see Rey at the Resistance camp, Ahsoka Tano, The Mandalorian with Grogu (yep—Baby Yoda!), and R2-D2.

Instead of waiting in line for photos, these characters will roam around in pairs.

Shops like Dok-Ondar's Den and Droid Depot are also getting fresh storylines from different eras of Star Wars.