Disneyland's 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' welcomes classic characters

More movie magic in the park

Along with new character encounters, John Williams's legendary Star Wars music will play throughout Black Spire Outpost—replacing droid chatter and background noise for that true cinematic vibe.

Plus, Dok-Ondar's Den is getting fresh props and potentially some Easter eggs from recent shows, and Droid Depot will receive additional updates.

Some rides and main attractions will be updated — for example, no confirmed date for a new Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run mission is given in the source, while others like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance remain unchanged.