Disneyland's 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' welcomes classic characters
Big news for Star Wars fans: starting April 29, 2026, Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge will finally feature original trilogy icons like Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Leia, and Stormtroopers roaming Batuu.
This update is all about making your park visit feel even more like stepping into the movies.
More movie magic in the park
Along with new character encounters, John Williams's legendary Star Wars music will play throughout Black Spire Outpost—replacing droid chatter and background noise for that true cinematic vibe.
Plus, Dok-Ondar's Den is getting fresh props and potentially some Easter eggs from recent shows, and Droid Depot will receive additional updates.
Some rides and main attractions will be updated — for example, no confirmed date for a new Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run mission is given in the source, while others like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance remain unchanged.
What's changing—and what isn't
These updates are just for Disneyland in California; Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida keeps its sequel-era setting.
So if you want to meet both Rey and Darth Vader on Batuu, California is now your go-to galaxy!