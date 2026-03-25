Disney's Josh D'Amaro faces multiple crises in early days

Tensions with creators, layoffs, and legal troubles

Sora's closure has raised questions about potential financial implications for Disney, though reports differ on whether Disney had actually invested funds, and has already sparked tension with creators, especially after criticism from the Writers Guild about possible misuse of creative content.

On top of that, Epic Games (where Disney owns a stake) just announced more than 1,000 layoffs after Fortnite lost steam.

To complicate things further, legal troubles around The Bachelorette reality show are adding more pressure for D'Amaro in his early days at the helm.