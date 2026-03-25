Disney's Josh D'Amaro faces multiple crises in early days
Josh D'Amaro just took over as Disney's CEO, but things aren't off to a smooth start.
OpenAI announced on March 24 that it was shutting down its Sora video app, key to Disney+ plans for user-made content, and Disney reportedly learned of the decision only very recently.
That's left some big question marks for its streaming strategy.
Tensions with creators, layoffs, and legal troubles
Sora's closure has raised questions about potential financial implications for Disney, though reports differ on whether Disney had actually invested funds, and has already sparked tension with creators, especially after criticism from the Writers Guild about possible misuse of creative content.
On top of that, Epic Games (where Disney owns a stake) just announced more than 1,000 layoffs after Fortnite lost steam.
To complicate things further, legal troubles around The Bachelorette reality show are adding more pressure for D'Amaro in his early days at the helm.