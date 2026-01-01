Next Article
Disney's 'Zootopia 2' just broke the box office record
Entertainment
Zootopia 2 is now Disney's highest-grossing animated movie ever, pulling in $1.46 billion worldwide and overtaking Frozen II.
Released in late November, the sequel brings back Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman) for another big adventure, with Jared Bush and Byron Howard directing.
Fastest to $1B and streaming boost
The film smashed records as the quickest animated movie to reach $1 billion, landing the fourth-biggest global opening ever.
Its release also sparked a jump in streaming for both the original Zootopia film and Zootopia+ series on Disney+.
Even with tough holiday competition from movies like Avatar: Fire and Ash, Marty Supreme, The Housemaid, and Anaconda, Zootopia 2's popularity shows no signs of slowing down.