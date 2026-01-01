Disney's 'Zootopia 2' just broke the box office record

Fastest to $1B and streaming boost

The film smashed records as the quickest animated movie to reach $1 billion, landing the fourth-biggest global opening ever.

Its release also sparked a jump in streaming for both the original Zootopia film and Zootopia+ series on Disney+.

Even with tough holiday competition from movies like Avatar: Fire and Ash, Marty Supreme, The Housemaid, and Anaconda, Zootopia 2's popularity shows no signs of slowing down.