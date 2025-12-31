India's concert economy booms into billion-rupee powerhouse

Concerts are changing how (and where) we party

Major gigs like Coldplay's Ahmedabad shows pulled in over a lakh fans and pumped ₹641 crore into Gujarat's economy.

Sunburn Goa added ₹250 crore more, while Lollapalooza tickets sold out fast—even at nearly ₹48k a pop.

Over recent years, smaller cities like Chandigarh and Shillong are becoming new hotspots for live music lovers.