India's concert economy booms into billion-rupee powerhouse
Entertainment
India's live music scene is on fire—growing 414% since 2020.
Big concerts and festivals aren't just about the music; they're fueling jobs, tourism, and serious cash flow.
The sector has shown significant growth, adding substantial revenue, with brands backing nearly 40% of the action.
Concerts are changing how (and where) we party
Major gigs like Coldplay's Ahmedabad shows pulled in over a lakh fans and pumped ₹641 crore into Gujarat's economy.
Sunburn Goa added ₹250 crore more, while Lollapalooza tickets sold out fast—even at nearly ₹48k a pop.
Over recent years, smaller cities like Chandigarh and Shillong are becoming new hotspots for live music lovers.