Divya Dutta recalls SRK's kindness during 'Veer Zaara' shoot

Dutta continued, "Shah Rukh was rehearsing his lines nearby, and he gently came over and whispered, 'This was just a rehearsal; in the actual take, be a little more camera-aware.'"

"When I thanked him, he said, 'Yeah, look out for yourself, because I won't be on every set to guide you.' It felt so wonderful that a superstar like Shah Rukh Khan was looking out for me."