Divya Dutta recalls SRK's kindness during 'Veer Zaara' shoot
What's the story
As Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 61st birthday on Monday, actor Divya Dutta has shared a memorable experience from their collaboration on Veer Zaara. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, she recalled how Khan guided her during a scene. "During Veer Zaara, I was so excited just to be there," she said. "I remember filming a shot where I wasn't facing the camera properly."
Actor's recollection
Khan's advice to Dutta
Dutta continued, "Shah Rukh was rehearsing his lines nearby, and he gently came over and whispered, 'This was just a rehearsal; in the actual take, be a little more camera-aware.'"
"When I thanked him, he said, 'Yeah, look out for yourself, because I won't be on every set to guide you.' It felt so wonderful that a superstar like Shah Rukh Khan was looking out for me."
Career highlight
Dutta's admiration for Khan and the film
Dutta also spoke about her admiration for Khan and the film. She said, "It was also my first film with Shah Rukh, who happens to be my absolute favorite."
"It was a complete joy working on those sets and learning so much."
"Being on his set in Veer Zaara was a huge high for me. That was the film that brought me my first major commercial recognition where people knew my name."
Film details
More about 'Veer Zaara'
Veer Zaara, directed by Yash Chopra and written by Aditya Chopra, was released on November 12, 2004.
The film starred Khan as Veer Pratap Singh, an Indian Air Force pilot, and Preity Zinta as Zaara Hayaat Khan. Dutta played Shabbo, Zaara's friend and confidante.
The movie also featured Rani Mukerji, Manoj Bajpayee, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Kirron Kher, Anupam Kher, and Zohra Sehgal.