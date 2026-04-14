Divya Dutta reflects on the success of 'Chiraiya'

Show's influence

'Even men have called me and said...'

Dutta revealed that the show has had a profound impact on viewers. "The way it has impacted everyone, be it on social media and from all walks of life, you will be surprised." "Even men have called me and said that they sat down for one episode and couldn't get up," she said. The actor also shared that she's been receiving various gifts from fans as a token of their appreciation for her work in Chiraiya.