Divya Dutta reflects on the success of 'Chiraiya'
What's the story
Actor Divya Dutta is savoring the success of her show Chiraiya. The actor expressed her gratitude for all the love and appreciation she's been receiving for her performance in the series. Dutta told Hindustan Times, "Wherever I'm going, when people shout 'Chiraiya, Chiraiya!,' the way people are sending messages." "So many actors, filmmakers and some of them who don't even know me. They are saying how good the performance is." "It is indeed a very good Baisakhi for me."
Show's influence
'Even men have called me and said...'
Dutta revealed that the show has had a profound impact on viewers. "The way it has impacted everyone, be it on social media and from all walks of life, you will be surprised." "Even men have called me and said that they sat down for one episode and couldn't get up," she said. The actor also shared that she's been receiving various gifts from fans as a token of their appreciation for her work in Chiraiya.
Show's message
More sisterhood in the world than we know
Dutta also spoke about the strong storyline of Chiraiya, which revolves around a woman who goes against her family to support her sister-in-law, a victim of marital rape. "Wherever in the world you live, you feel you're alone somewhere." "You feel the battle you're fighting is just yours, and nobody else's, and you feel that you've been taught to be harmonious with all these, and not knowing that there is so much sisterhood outside." Meanwhile, Chiraiya is streaming on JioHotstar.