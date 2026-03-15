'Want to break limits': Divya Dutta rejects 'supporting actor' label

Acclaimed actor Divya Dutta , known for her diverse filmography, has spoken out against the industry's tendency to categorize actors as "lead" or "supporting." In an interview with Variety India, she said that she finds this notion limiting and believes it undermines the true essence of acting. She will next be seen in the JioHotstar show Chiraiya, releasing on March 20.

Role perception I want to do character-driven roles: Dutta Dutta said, "I am an actor, and I would like to be called so." "A few years back, it (categorization) was a slightly strange concept. Now it's a given." "I'm okay romancing the hero, but I also want to do more than just be a dumb character."

Role boundaries I'm not here to support anyone, says Dutta Dutta also challenged the idea that roles not focused on romance or typical hero narratives are automatically "supporting" parts. She said, "Just because I wasn't romancing the hero, didn't [automatically] mean that I was 'supporting' somebody." "I'm not here to support anyone. I support myself. I would like to play an antagonist, do some comedy, and be the main lead in a film."

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