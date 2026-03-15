'Want to break limits': Divya Dutta rejects 'supporting actor' label
What's the story
Acclaimed actor Divya Dutta, known for her diverse filmography, has spoken out against the industry's tendency to categorize actors as "lead" or "supporting." In an interview with Variety India, she said that she finds this notion limiting and believes it undermines the true essence of acting. She will next be seen in the JioHotstar show Chiraiya, releasing on March 20.
Role perception
I want to do character-driven roles: Dutta
Dutta said, "I am an actor, and I would like to be called so." "A few years back, it (categorization) was a slightly strange concept. Now it's a given." "I'm okay romancing the hero, but I also want to do more than just be a dumb character."
Role boundaries
I'm not here to support anyone, says Dutta
Dutta also challenged the idea that roles not focused on romance or typical hero narratives are automatically "supporting" parts. She said, "Just because I wasn't romancing the hero, didn't [automatically] mean that I was 'supporting' somebody." "I'm not here to support anyone. I support myself. I would like to play an antagonist, do some comedy, and be the main lead in a film."
Career journey
'People didn't know where I belonged'
Reflecting on her early days in the industry, Dutta said not having a fixed image worked to her advantage. "A few years back, it was a tough call. People didn't know where I belonged. I loved that feeling because I didn't want an image." "I want to do everything." "Why should I be limited to playing certain kinds of roles? I love acting, and I'm supremely, crazily, madly passionate about it, and I would like to break my own limits."