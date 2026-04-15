'Last Man...': Divya Dutta to play antagonist opposite Manoj Bajpayee 

Character details

'This film thrives on tension...'

Per a source, Dutta's character will be pivotal to the story's conflict. "Divya's antagonist isn't one-note; she is shown as ruthless and calculative, but there is also vulnerability to her," they said. "This film thrives on tension between her and Manoj's characters." The adaptation of Last Man in Tower was announced in November 2025, with Bajpayee confirmed as the lead.