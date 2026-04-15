'Last Man...': Divya Dutta to play antagonist opposite Manoj Bajpayee
What's the story
Actor Divya Dutta has been roped in to play the antagonist opposite Manoj Bajpayee in the upcoming film adaptation of Aravind Adiga's 2011 novel Last Man in Tower, reported Mid-Day. The movie is being produced by Rana Daggubati and directed by Ben Rekhi. It will delve into themes of greed, ambition, and urban development, unfolding within the backdrop of a Mumbai housing society.
Character details
'This film thrives on tension...'
Per a source, Dutta's character will be pivotal to the story's conflict. "Divya's antagonist isn't one-note; she is shown as ruthless and calculative, but there is also vulnerability to her," they said. "This film thrives on tension between her and Manoj's characters." The adaptation of Last Man in Tower was announced in November 2025, with Bajpayee confirmed as the lead.
Film adaptation
Story of 'Last Man in Tower' and its relevance
Last Man in Tower follows a teacher who refuses to sell his flat to a real estate developer as his building faces redevelopment. The adaptation is currently in development, with Rekhi and the team aiming to begin production in the second half of 2026. The source added, "Constant redevelopment of residential properties that builders undertake for their profits is a reality of our times."