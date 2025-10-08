'Divya Prem' trailer out: Vinit Kakar plays shape-shifting mosquito

'Divya Prem' weaves a web of secrets and supernatural twists

Divya Prem stands out with its blend of spirituality, thriller, and family drama, all set against Ujjain's spiritual backdrop.

The story digs into secrets about the hero's birth, with Megha Ray leading as Divya, joined by Kavita Bajaj as an anti-heroine and Sanjana Phadke as the hero's possessive mother.

If you're into supernatural twists and layered family stories, this one's worth keeping an eye on.