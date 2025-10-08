Next Article
'Divya Prem' trailer out: Vinit Kakar plays shape-shifting mosquito
Entertainment
Vinit Kakar is set to play a shape-shifting mosquito with a dark agenda in the upcoming supernatural thriller Divya Prem - Pyaar aur Rahasya Ki Kahaani.
The series, shot in Ujjain, weaves together elements of spirituality, supernatural, and suspense, which Sanjana Phadke describes as a "unique concept."
'Divya Prem' weaves a web of secrets and supernatural twists
Divya Prem stands out with its blend of spirituality, thriller, and family drama, all set against Ujjain's spiritual backdrop.
The story digs into secrets about the hero's birth, with Megha Ray leading as Divya, joined by Kavita Bajaj as an anti-heroine and Sanjana Phadke as the hero's possessive mother.
If you're into supernatural twists and layered family stories, this one's worth keeping an eye on.