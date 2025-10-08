Clooney explains why he avoided raising children in Hollywood

Hollywood actor George Clooney , who has been a part of the industry for years, recently opened up about his concerns over raising his children in Los Angeles. In an interview with Esquire, he admitted, he didn't want to raise his kids in the "culture of Hollywood." He and his wife, Amal Clooney, currently live on a farm in France with their eight-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella.

Family worries 'Don't want them to be worried about paparazzi' Clooney, 64, said, "I was worried about raising our kids in LA, in the culture of Hollywood." "I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life." He added, "I don't want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi." "I don't want them being compared to somebody else's famous kids."

Humorous perspective 'The only thing I feel lucky about...' Clooney also joked about his children being compared to him. He said, "The only thing I feel lucky about is that I'm so much older that the idea that my son would be compared to me is pretty unlikely." "Because by the time he actually will have done anything, I'm gonna be gumming my bread."