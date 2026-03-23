Divyanka Tripathi's surprise baby shower hosted by longtime friend Kiran Dubey
TV favorite Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya just had a surprise baby shower, thanks to her longtime friend and ex-co-star Kiran Dubey.
The celebration, shared on social media, comes as Divyanka and husband Vivek Dahiya get ready to welcome their first child with no due date disclosed.
'Mom to be,' 'Dad to be'
Divyanka looked radiant in a red ethnic outfit with a "Mom To Be" sash, while Vivek matched the vibe with his own "Dad To Be" sash.
The decor featured pastel balloons and a wall decoration that read "Welcome to Parenthood Div & Viv," making things extra sweet.
Kiran shared her excitement and best wishes
Kiran Dubey, who's been friends with Divyanka for over 20 years, posted that she was excited for Divyanka and Vivek and offered best wishes for their new journey.
Their bond is clearly going strong after all these years.