Divyanka Tripathi's surprise baby shower hosted by longtime friend Kiran Dubey

Divyanka looked radiant in a red ethnic outfit with a "Mom To Be" sash, while Vivek matched the vibe with his own "Dad To Be" sash. The decor featured pastel balloons and a wall decoration that read "Welcome to Parenthood Div & Viv," making things extra sweet.

Kiran shared her excitement and best wishes

Kiran Dubey, who's been friends with Divyanka for over 20 years, posted that she was excited for Divyanka and Vivek and offered best wishes for their new journey.

Their bond is clearly going strong after all these years.