'Amazingly horrible phase': Divyenndu recalls rejecting sex comedies

Actor Divyenndu recently spoke about the difficult phase he went through when he was repeatedly offered roles in sex comedies. He revealed that he turned down these offers to avoid being typecast. In a recent interview with PTI, Divyenndu described this period as an "amazingly horrible phase" and expressed his hope that it never returns.

Career challenges Pressure to accept sex comedy roles during early career Divyenndu, who graduated from FTII, started his career with a minor role in Aaja Nachle (2007) and rose to fame with the 2011 comedy-drama Pyaar Ka Punchnama. He has since appeared in several comedy films such as Chashme Baddoor, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Despite these successes, he faced pressure to accept roles in sex comedies during his early career.

Actor's statement The actor was offered good money for these roles Divyenndu said, "There were a lot of offers for that, and they used to offer good money." "I was also a new kid. So, to refuse people, opportunity, money... It affects people's ego. It wasn't easy to deal with all that." However, he remained confident in his abilities and chose not to accept these roles.

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Actor's philosophy Divyenndu has clear sense of his goals as an actor Divyenndu, known for his roles in Mirzapur and The Railway Men, said he has a clear sense of his goals as an actor. He said, "I'm not doing anyone a favor by being an actor. I'm doing all this for myself." "An artist is always a very selfish being... If nothing else, I might end up doing 'nautanki' in some corner. But we can't live without this inner fire."

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