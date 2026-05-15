'Peddi': Makers drop BTS of Divyenndu's transformation into ruthless cricketer
What's the story
After impressing viewers with his volatile performance as the boxer Dev in Netflix's Glory, Divyenndu has now taken on a new challenge in the Telugu sports drama Peddi. He plays Rambujji, a ruthless character set against the backdrop of rural Andhra Pradesh's cricketing heartlands. The film also stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor.
Film details
'The GAME is about to start!'
In the video posted on Instagram, the makers prepare fans to "watch Rambujji rage" as we see Divyenndu's transformation. The caption reads, "Say Hi to #Rambujji. The GAME is about to start!" Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film follows a determined villager who turns to sports to unite his community against a powerful rival and defend their honor.
Trailer release
Trailer out on May 18
The makers of Peddi have announced that the film's trailer will be released on May 18. The movie is set to hit theaters worldwide on June 4. Meanwhile, so far Peddi has released two hit tracks from the movie, Chikiri Chikiri, sung by Mohit Chauhan, and Rai Rai Raa Raa, sung by Nakash Aziz.