'Peddi': Makers drop BTS of Divyenndu's transformation into ruthless cricketer

Film details

'The GAME is about to start!'

In the video posted on Instagram, the makers prepare fans to "watch Rambujji rage" as we see Divyenndu's transformation. The caption reads, "Say Hi to #Rambujji. The GAME is about to start!" Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film follows a determined villager who turns to sports to unite his community against a powerful rival and defend their honor.