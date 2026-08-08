Dixit and Nene sell Juhu apartment for ₹4.40cr profit
Entertainment
Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr. Shriram Nene just sold their Juhu apartment for ₹4.40 crore, more than double what they paid back in 2012.
The deal was finalized on July 3, 2026, marking a solid return on their investment after 14 years in Mumbai's star-studded neighborhood.
Dixit and Nene's 3rd Mumbai sale
The buyer, Sachin Shekar Shetty, shelled out ₹26.40 lakh in stamp duty for the place.
This is actually the couple's third major Mumbai real estate sale in just eight months: they also sold another flat in the same building last December for ₹3.90 crore and an office space in Andheri West this June for a whopping nearly 824% appreciation since purchase.
Looks like they know how to play the city's property game!