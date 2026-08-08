Dixit picked to host 'Kon Honaar Crorepati' as 1st-time host
Entertainment
Madhuri Dixit is stepping in as host for the Marathi version of Kaun Banega Crorepati, called Kon Honaar Crorepati.
It's her first time hosting the show, and she was picked for her huge popularity and strong connection with Marathi viewers, especially since she's Maharashtrian herself.
'KBC' premiere to air Dixit promo
The first official promo with Madhuri will air on August 10 during KBC Season 18's premiere with Amitabh Bachchan.
Before this, a teaser featuring reactions from celebrities like Abhijeet Sawant and Renuka Shahane got fans guessing: her signature Dhak Dhak move was a big clue.
The teaser asked viewers to guess the host's identity.