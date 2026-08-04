Dixit sells Andheri West office for ₹4.85cr, bought for ₹52.5L
Entertainment
Madhuri Dixit just scored big in real estate. She sold her Andheri West office space for ₹4.85 crore, a huge jump from the ₹52.5 lakh she paid 18 years ago.
The deal was registered on June 23 and even included three parking spots.
Dixit leases Lower Parel spot ₹2.81cr
The 1,594.24-square-foot carpet area office went to Frames Production Company Private Limited.
Madhuri isn't slowing down either. Just this March, she leased a new commercial spot in Lower Parel for five years at a total rent of ₹2.81 crore.
She's part of a growing trend of Bollywood stars investing smartly in commercial properties for better returns and stability beyond movies.