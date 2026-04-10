Dixit sells Juhu apartment ₹3.9cr, buys Malad commercial space ₹2.81cr
Entertainment
Madhuri Dixit Nene is making some smart moves in real estate lately. She just sold her Juhu apartment for ₹3.9 crore (double what she paid back in 2012) and picked up a commercial space in Malad for ₹2.81 crore.
It's clear she's focusing on investments that can bring steady returns, not just glitz.
Dixit's ₹250cr net worth, Worli studio
With a net worth around ₹250 crore, Madhuri's property choices show she knows how to handle both fame and finances.
Her Worli home even has its own dance studio and media room, a nod to her film roots and personal passions.
All in all, her real estate game is as sharp as her career moves.