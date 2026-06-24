DMK's Anbanandhan Ariyappan booked in Krishnagiri criticizing C. Joseph Vijay
Entertainment
A DMK supporter, Anbanandhan Ariyappan, was booked in Krishnagiri after posting critical comments about Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Instagram.
The post came right after Vijay criticized former Chief Minister MK Stalin in the assembly.
Police searched Ariyappan's home late on June 23, but didn't arrest him.
DMK leaders decry raid targeting youth
DMK leaders say the government is trying to silence dissent, especially from younger supporters like Ariyappan, who helps run Gen Z outreach for the party.
Opposition leader Udhayanidhi Stalin called the raid unfair and said it targets outspoken youth.
MP Kanimozhi added that Tamil Nadu's young people won't stay quiet in the face of repression.