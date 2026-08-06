DNEG's Brahma AI used in Tiwari's English 'Ramayana' trailer
Entertainment
The English trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana just dropped, and it's turning heads with its new Brahma AI tech.
Developed by DNEG, this tool syncs actors' mouths with dubbed dialogue across multiple languages, making the film look seamless.
Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi lead the cast.
Fans praise 'Ramayana' AI lip sync
This English trailer follows last week's Hindi and other versions, part of a big global rollout.
The stars even dubbed their own lines for extra authenticity. Fans are loving how natural the AI lip-sync feels, calling it "effortless" and even a fan post that said "Ramayana's AI Lip Sync is the future of Global Cinema."
Ramayana hits theaters November 6 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.