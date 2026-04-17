'Do Deewane Seher Mein' gets Netflix release, Thakur Chaturvedi stars

'Do Deewane Seher Mein' story praised

Chaturvedi plays Shashank, who wears his heart on his sleeve, while Thakur's Roshni is all about logic.

The cast also features Ila Arun and other familiar faces. Since landing online, viewers have been praising the film's emotional story.

On another note, Mrunal Thakur will next be seen with Varun Dhawan in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, releasing May 22.