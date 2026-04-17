'Do Deewane Seher Mein' gets Netflix release, Thakur Chaturvedi stars
Entertainment
Do Deewane Seher Mein, a romantic drama with Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi, just dropped on Netflix.
The movie didn't really make waves in theaters back in February, but its digital release is giving it a fresh shot.
People are finally noticing its charm.
'Do Deewane Seher Mein' story praised
Chaturvedi plays Shashank, who wears his heart on his sleeve, while Thakur's Roshni is all about logic.
The cast also features Ila Arun and other familiar faces. Since landing online, viewers have been praising the film's emotional story.
On another note, Mrunal Thakur will next be seen with Varun Dhawan in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, releasing May 22.