'Do Deewane Sheher Mein' marks Siddhant-Mrunal's 1st collaboration
Entertainment
Do Deewane Sheher Mein, the Hindi romantic drama releasing today starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur as a perfectly imperfect couple, has already crossed 10,000 advance ticket sales on BookMyShow.
Directed by Ravi Udyawar and backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film has generated some initial buzz ahead of its release.
Cast and crew of the film
The movie hits Indian cinemas on February 20, 2026.
The cast also features Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza, Sandeepa Dhar, and Naveen Kaushik.
Box office predictions for the film
Early predictions are pretty upbeat—analysts expect opening day collections around ₹1 crore.
Advance booking numbers look strong despite a box office clash with Taapsee Pannu's Assi on release day.