'Do Deewane Sheher Mein' marks Siddhant-Mrunal's 1st collaboration Entertainment Feb 20, 2026

Do Deewane Sheher Mein, the Hindi romantic drama releasing today starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur as a perfectly imperfect couple, has already crossed 10,000 advance ticket sales on BookMyShow.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar and backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film has generated some initial buzz ahead of its release.