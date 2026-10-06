Dobhal 'UK07 Rider' from 'Bigg Boss 17' arrested in Dehradun
Entertainment
Anurag Dobhal, better known as UK07 Rider from Bigg Boss 17, was arrested in Dehradun on Monday night after he and three others allegedly got into a fight with his wife's cousin, Raj Singh Chauhan.
The dispute happened near Haridwar Bypass Road and police were called around 10pm when things escalated.
Chauhan injured, taken to Doon Hospital
Even after police stepped in, the argument continued at the outpost.
According to Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Dobhal, Anurag and his associates kept trying to fight there too, which led to their arrest for disturbing public order.
Chauhan was injured and taken to Doon Hospital. He has filed a formal complaint, so an investigation is now underway.