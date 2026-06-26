Dobrev, Wesley reunite for 'You Deserve to Know' novel adaptation
Entertainment
The Vampire Diaries fans, get ready: Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley are teaming up again for a new thriller called You Deserve To Know.
In this film, based on the novel, they play neighbors whose quiet lives unravel after a murder rocks their suburban community, revealing secrets no one saw coming.
Dobrev and Wesley reunite after 'TVD'
This is the first time Dobrev and Wesley are working together since they co-starred in the show's first six seasons. Fans have been hoping for this reunion. Wesley even said he wanted to work with Dobrev again.
Both stars have kept busy: Dobrev just released her short film General Admission and is set to star in It Happened One Summer, while Wesley wrapped The Buccaneers and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.