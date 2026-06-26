Dobrev, Wesley reunite for 'You Deserve to Know' novel adaptation

Dobrev and Wesley reunite after 'TVD'

This is the first time Dobrev and Wesley are working together since they co-starred in the show's first six seasons. Fans have been hoping for this reunion. Wesley even said he wanted to work with Dobrev again.

Both stars have kept busy: Dobrev just released her short film General Admission and is set to star in It Happened One Summer, while Wesley wrapped The Buccaneers and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.