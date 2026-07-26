Comic-Con: 'Avengers: Doomsday' footage shows Victor Von Doom's dark transformation
What's the story
Marvel Studios recently unveiled an exclusive teaser for the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday at San Diego Comic-Con. The two-minute-long footage, narrated by Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), delves into the dark transformation of Victor Von Doom (Robert Downey Jr.), according to GamesRadar+ "Victor was always the smartest guy. He used to be different...used to be kind. Everything he loved was taken from him. I knew he was lost, but I did not realize he was broken," Storm says in the clip.
Teaser highlights
Teaser shows distressed Reed Richards confronting Doom
The teaser also features a distressed Reed Richards confronting Doom, asking, "Did you do this?"
The footage then cuts to various Marvel characters including Thor, Cyclops, Shuri, and Steve Rogers in different settings.
Doom cryptically responds to Richards's question, "All of you have lived stolen lives, and now you must give them back."
Power display
'Hell answers to me. For I am Doom'
The teaser culminates with Doom resurrecting a number of broken Sentinels by placing his hand on the ground.
He ominously declares, "Hell answers to me. For I am Doom."
The film, directed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, will release on December 18, 2026.
It stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, and James Marsden, among others.
The makers have also released a new poster.
Future projects
Marvel announces 'Black Panther 3,' 'Ghost Rider' movie
Apart from unveiling the new teaser for Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel also announced Black Panther 3 at the event.
The film will be released on December 15, 2028, with David Jonsson playing T'Challa's son.
Moreover, Ryan Gosling will star in a Ghost Rider movie directed by Shawn Levy after Secret Wars in 2028.