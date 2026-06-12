Doctors confirm Johnson's 'Jumanji' promotion lump was inflammation not cancer Entertainment Jun 12, 2026

Dwayne Johnson recently shared that he found a lump on his testicle while promoting Jumanji and spent a stressful 24 hours fearing it might be cancer.

He kept it to himself, even from his wife, saying, "So I had to live with that for those 20 four hours, not knowing, and I had to be on all day, joking around, making speeches. But, I'm okay."

Thankfully, doctors later confirmed it was just inflammation (epididymitis), not cancer.