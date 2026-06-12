Doctors confirm Johnson's 'Jumanji' promotion lump was inflammation not cancer
Entertainment
Dwayne Johnson recently shared that he found a lump on his testicle while promoting Jumanji and spent a stressful 24 hours fearing it might be cancer.
He kept it to himself, even from his wife, saying, "So I had to live with that for those 20 four hours, not knowing, and I had to be on all day, joking around, making speeches. But, I'm okay."
Thankfully, doctors later confirmed it was just inflammation (epididymitis), not cancer.
Johnson returns in 'Jumanji: Open World'
This isn't the first health challenge Johnson has faced. He's also talked about ongoing digestive issues.
On the bright side, he's set to return in Jumanji: Open World alongside Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Nick Jonas. The movie drops December 25, 2026.