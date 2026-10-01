Documentary 'NAZA' alleges Israeli military accepted civilian casualties targeting Hamas
NAZA, a new documentary by Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, is making waves for its inside look at how the Israeli military operated in Gaza.
The film shares stories from 24 unnamed Israeli intelligence soldiers and officers, claiming the army knowingly accepted high civilian casualties when targeting Hamas, and even used AI to spot possible assassination targets.
Its US release has already sparked heated reactions.
Netanyahu proposed citizenship revocation, filmmakers undeterred
Even though NAZA hasn't been released in Israel yet, the filmmakers are facing serious threats and criticism.
Prime Minister Netanyahu even proposed legislation that would revoke the citizenship of anyone the government deems defaming the Israeli military.
Despite concerns for their safety, Abraham and Szor say they're committed to sharing these stories: "it will not deter us. The film is coming out, even if Netanyahu is unhappy about it."
They plan to release NAZA online for free this November.