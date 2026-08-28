Dohring, 'Veronica Mars' actor, embraced farming and still acts

Dohring now runs three farms, aiming to grow healthier food because he feels "We're just making great food for people 'cause I really realized that people are getting sick from the food that they're eating."

While he's passionate about his new mission, he's not closing the door on acting; he recently did a short film and still enjoys creative projects.

Now living in Florida with his wife and four kids, he continues to practice Scientology, which he credits for helping his career.