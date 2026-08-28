Dohring, 'Veronica Mars' actor, embraced farming and still acts
Entertainment
Jason Dohring, who played Logan Echolls on Veronica Mars, has taken up farming while still occasionally acting.
He got hooked on gardening in the COVID area: "I didn't even notice COVID for months 'cause I was in my backyard, just gardening," he shared on a podcast.
Dohring farms to grow healthier food
Dohring now runs three farms, aiming to grow healthier food because he feels "We're just making great food for people 'cause I really realized that people are getting sick from the food that they're eating."
While he's passionate about his new mission, he's not closing the door on acting; he recently did a short film and still enjoys creative projects.
Now living in Florida with his wife and four kids, he continues to practice Scientology, which he credits for helping his career.