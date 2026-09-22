Dolly Parton's nephew fired as head of security
What's the story
Bryan Seaver, the nephew of late country music legend Dolly Parton, has been removed from his long-standing security role at her estate. The decision comes as part of ongoing changes in the wake of Parton's death in August. Seaver was served with a notice last week, dismissing him and his security firm from all of Parton's properties, reported TMZ.
Discontent voiced
Seaver's discontent and concerns
Seaver, who was Parton's head of security for over 20 years, has expressed his discontent over the sudden changes.
In a statement to TMZ, he said they were "dismayed by the unexpected and, so far, unexplained actions" taken since Parton's death.
He warned that these changes may be made in "bad faith."
Despite this setback, Seaver remains committed to fulfilling Parton's final directive to protect her family.
Security overhaul
New security teams deployed amid transition
After Seaver's dismissal, new security teams were immediately deployed at Parton's main residence in Nashville, Tennessee, along with her museum, downtown home, and warehouse.
The termination letter reportedly states that Parton's properties and business interests are held by the DP Dean Trust.
Though removed from his security role, Seaver's personal interest in the trust remains unaffected.
Estate distribution
Parton's death and implications for her estate
Parton passed away on August 25, 2026, at the age of 80 after a brief battle with cancer.
Her representatives confirmed she died in Nashville after being admitted to Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center a few days earlier.
Meanwhile, Forbes had estimated Parton's net worth at around $450 million, largely due to her stake in Dollywood and extensive music catalog.