Dolly Parton's nephew fired as head of security

Seaver, who was Parton's head of security for over 20 years, has expressed his discontent over the sudden changes.

In a statement to TMZ, he said they were "dismayed by the unexpected and, so far, unexplained actions" taken since Parton's death.

He warned that these changes may be made in "bad faith."

Despite this setback, Seaver remains committed to fulfilling Parton's final directive to protect her family.