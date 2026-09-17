Dolly Parton accepts Americana Lifetime Achievement Award posthumously
What's the story
The late country music legend Dolly Parton was posthumously honored with the Americana Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 Americana Honors & Awards. The ceremony took place on Wednesday (local time), during which Emmylou Harris delivered a tribute to Parton's legacy, and a video of her acceptance speech was played.
Tribute
Parton on how Americana music influenced her career
In her video message, Parton expressed her gratitude for the award from the Americana Music Association.
She said, "Well, hey, it's Dolly. I'm honored to be receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Americana Music Association."
"Roots music, or what is now called Americana music, is what I grew up playing back in the Smoky Mountains."
"It's that same music that drew me back to East Tennessee in 1997 to write and record my album Hungry Again."
Career reflection
'A musical renaissance of sorts'
Parton continued, "That project really opened the door to a series of bluegrass and acoustic albums that changed the course of my career in so many ways."
"Now, new fans discovered these albums, new Americana music communities embraced them, and now looking back at it all, I see this era of my career as a musical renaissance of sorts."
She concluded by thanking the AMA for recognizing her with this award.
Legacy
Harris on Parton's journey to becoming a global icon
Before Parton's video message, Harris spoke about her friend's journey from a country star to a global icon.
"In 1967, Dolly got a good start on her big dream when she landed a gig as the girl singer with Porter Wagoner," she said.
"Her stunningly beautiful, pure mountain voice could make us cry and then crack us up with a well-aimed, sometimes body joke."
Philanthropy
Tribute to Parton's philanthropic work
Harris also paid tribute to Parton's philanthropic work, including the creation of Dollywood, the Imagination Library, and the My People Fund.
"Through her songs and her own example, she showed so many musicians, artists, and everyday folks exactly how to do that," said Harris.
She concluded by introducing Parton's video message, saying it was recorded with the same warmth and joy she shared throughout her life.