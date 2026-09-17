Dolly Parton accepts Americana Lifetime Achievement Award posthumously

In her video message, Parton expressed her gratitude for the award from the Americana Music Association.

She said, "Well, hey, it's Dolly. I'm honored to be receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Americana Music Association."

"Roots music, or what is now called Americana music, is what I grew up playing back in the Smoky Mountains."

"It's that same music that drew me back to East Tennessee in 1997 to write and record my album Hungry Again."