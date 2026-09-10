Dolly Parton kept health struggles secret to avoid negative attention

Stella, 77, added that Parton didn't want to worry "a lot of the family" about her health.

"Some of us knew, the ones that were closer, but not every relative," she said.

Despite this secrecy, Stella believes Parton would be happy with the public's outpouring of love after her passing.

"She'd be really happy and delighted that people have shown her so much love because she knew that would make us feel better as her family."