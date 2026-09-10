Dolly Parton kept health struggles secret to avoid negative attention
What's the story
Dolly Parton, the legendary country music icon who passed away last month at 80, had kept her health struggles private. In a recent interview with CBS Mornings's Gayle King, her younger sister Stella Parton revealed that this decision was intentional. She said, "Dolly did not want anybody to tell that because Dolly could not bear negative things and she would not have wanted her fans worried about it."
Family concerns
'She'd be really happy and delighted...'
Stella, 77, added that Parton didn't want to worry "a lot of the family" about her health.
"Some of us knew, the ones that were closer, but not every relative," she said.
Despite this secrecy, Stella believes Parton would be happy with the public's outpouring of love after her passing.
"She'd be really happy and delighted that people have shown her so much love because she knew that would make us feel better as her family."
Legacy
'Use my sister's life as an example for tolerance'
Stella had previously written on Facebook, "My sister was one of the most generous, thoughtful, and kind people I've ever known."
"If there was no hope for her, she would still allow her medical team to try experimental drugs in the hope of helping others in the future."
She also posted a tribute on Instagram, saying, "Use my sister's life as an example for tolerance and respect toward others."
Final farewell
More on Parton's death and her brief battle with cancer
Parton's death was announced by her nephew Bryan Seaver on social media on Tuesday, August 25.
Representatives for Parton later told PEOPLE that the icon had bravely faced a brief battle with cancer. She was hospitalized four days before her death.
The 9 to 5 hitmaker was buried at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum next to her late husband Carl Thomas Dean on August 28.