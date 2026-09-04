Why did Dolly Parton's family hold a private funeral service?
What's the story
Richie Owens, a singer-songwriter and long-time collaborator of the late music legend Dolly Parton, has revealed why the family opted for a private funeral service. Speaking to Today on Thursday, Owens shared insights into his cousin's life and legacy. He described Parton as "personable," "magical," and "very giving." The family held a private memorial on August 28 after her death at 80 on August 25.
Burial details
Parton wanted to keep her burial 'very quiet'
Owens revealed, "She wanted to keep it very quiet."
"The word keeps getting brought up, a funeral, and I don't think that was really the case in this situation."
"It was more a burial to be buried beside her husband [Carl Dean]. And she wanted it real small, and a few family members were there."
Charitable inclination
'She would much rather see people take that $50...'
Owens added, "It was very quiet and very quickly done. And not for any bad reasons whatsoever; it's just that's what she wanted. She wanted to keep it very, very private."
"She would much rather see people take that $50 they were gonna spend on flowers and give it to her Imagination Library."
"She said that many, many times. She really cared about her charities."
Privacy maintained
'She wanted to keep everybody being positive'
Owens also revealed that Parton had kept her health struggles private, even from her family.
"She's always kept things private because she wanted to keep everybody being positive around her."
"And just put that out there in the world, 'Don't worry about me, I'm gonna be fine.'"
Parton passed away after a "brief battle with cancer," as per her family's earlier statement.