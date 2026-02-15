'Highly overrated lightweight': Trump blasts Bill Maher, calls him 'jerk'

US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share his thoughts on a 2025 dinner meeting with Bill Maher, comedian, actor, and the host of Real Time. In his lengthy post , he called the evening a "total waste of time" and said that Maher is "no different" from his late-night TV rivals Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert. The post was likely triggered by Maher's recent mocking of Trump's claims about China "terminating ice hockey in Canada" over trade deals.

Meeting details Trump recalled the dinner in his post In his post, Trump recalled the dinner with Maher at the White House and called him a "jerk." He wrote, "T.V. Host Bill Maher asked to have dinner with me through one of his friends...and I agreed." "He came into the famed Oval Office much different than I thought he would be. He was extremely nervous, had ZERO confidence in himself and, to soothe his nerves, immediately...asked for a 'Vodka Tonic.'"

Criticism Maher was 'very respectful' during their meeting, claimed Trump Trump further wrote, "Anyway, we had a great dinner...he seemed to be a nice guy and...for his first show after our dinner, he was very respectful about our meeting." However, he was highly critical of Maher's reaction to his joking statement about China terminating ice hockey in Canada. Trump said Maher "went on and on" about the hockey statement as if he were serious.

Ratings Trump's dig at Maher's television ratings Trump also took a dig at Maher's ratings, calling him a "highly overrated LIGHTWEIGHT." He wrote, "Fortunately, his television ratings are so low that nobody will learn about his various fake news statements about me." "He is no different than Kimmel, Fallon, or Colbert but...slightly more talented! Anyway, Bill Maher is a highly overrated LIGHTWEIGHT...I'd much rather spend my time MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN than wasting it on him."

