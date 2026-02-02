Trump threatens to sue Trevor Noah over Grammys Epstein joke

US President Donald Trump has threatened to sue comedian Trevor Noah over a joke he made during the 2026 Grammy Awards . On Truth Social , Trump called the awards "the WORST, virtually unwatchable!" and slammed host Noah for allegedly making false statements about him. He specifically took issue with Noah's quip about him and Bill Clinton spending time on Epstein Island.

Denial 'I have never been to Epstein Island' Trump wrote, "Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!!" He continued, "I can't speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close." "Until tonight's false and defamatory statement, I have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media."

Lawsuit 'I'm going to have some fun with you' Trump further wrote, "Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight and get them straight fast." "It looks like I'll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor pathetic talentless dope of an MC and suing him for plenty $." He added, "Ask Little George Slopadopolus and others how that all worked out. Also ask CBS! Get ready Noah I'm going to have some fun with you!" Trump also criticized CBS for airing the Grammys.

Joke What did Noah say that upset Trump? During the ceremony, Noah congratulated Billie Eilish for winning Song of the Year for Wildflower. He said, "There you have it, song of the year! Congratulations, Billie Eilish. Wow. That's a Grammy that every artist wants, almost as much as Trump wants Greenland." "Which makes sense because, since Epstein's gone, he needs a new island to hang out with Bill Clinton. I told you, it's my last year! What are you going to do about it?"

