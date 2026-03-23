'Doodh soda' goes viral after 'Dhurandhar 2''s success; why it's popular

Why is it suddenly everywhere?

Cinemas have quickly added Doodh Soda to their menus (for ₹200-250), and servers are even copying Aalam's signature pouring style for fans; clips of this are all over social media.

Fun fact: < em>Doodh Soda isn't actually new; it's long been a summer staple in parts of Punjab (including Amritsar) and in Lahore. When mixed right, it's super refreshing, and now it's having its big moment again.