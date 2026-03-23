'Doodh soda' goes viral after 'Dhurandhar 2''s success; why it's popular
Thanks to a catchy line in the new film Dhurandhar 2, Doodh Soda, a mix of chilled milk and lemon-lime soda, has suddenly become everyone's favorite quirky drink online.
Gaurav Gera's character, Mohammad Aalam, delivers the now-famous line, Darling, darling, dil kyu toda. Peelo peelo, Aalam soda, which has sparked a wave of reaction videos and led to widespread sharing on social media, including posts on Instagram and X.
Why is it suddenly everywhere?
Cinemas have quickly added Doodh Soda to their menus (for ₹200-250), and servers are even copying Aalam's signature pouring style for fans; clips of this are all over social media.
Fun fact: < em>Doodh Soda isn't actually new; it's long been a summer staple in parts of Punjab (including Amritsar) and in Lahore. When mixed right, it's super refreshing, and now it's having its big moment again.