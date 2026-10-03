'Doraemon: Castle of the Undersea Devil' posts ₹2.9cr India opening
Entertainment
Doraemon: Castle of the Undersea Devil just had an impressive start at Indian theaters, earning ₹2.9 crore on its very first day.
The film dropped during a holiday, which definitely helped, but its strong numbers show that Doraemon's charm goes beyond just festive crowds.
'Doraemon' could reach ₹8-9cr in India
Typically, Doraemon films in India bring in about ₹5 crore total. This new adventure has already crossed one-half that mark on day one alone.
If fans keep showing up over the weekend, it could reach as much as ₹8 to 9 crore, making it one of the franchise's biggest hits here yet.