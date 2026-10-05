New 'Doraemon' movie becomes one of India's top anime grossers

Currently, the film stands fourth in the list of highest-grossing anime films in India. It has beaten Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which ended its run at ₹4.85 crore net in India.

Now, it is just behind Suzume and Shinchan: Our Dinosaur Diary, which have collected an estimated ₹8.45 crore and ₹8.83 crore, respectively.

Given its current momentum, Doraemon: Castle Of The Undersea Devil is likely to surpass these films soon and move into second place on the list.