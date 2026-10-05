New 'Doraemon' movie becomes one of India's top anime grossers
What's the story
The recently released anime film, Doraemon: Castle Of The Undersea Devil, has surprised many by becoming a box office hit in India. Released on October 2, the movie opened to relatively low expectations but saw a significant jump in collections over its first three days. According to Sacnilk, it has now beaten Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and entered the list of the top five highest-grossing anime films in India.
Box office success
'Doraemon' raked in over ₹7 crore in India
The film has reportedly raked in ₹7.1 crore net in India over its opening weekend. Its collections were ₹1.95 crore on Friday, ₹2.15 crore on Saturday, and ₹3 crore on Sunday.
The movie also recorded a staggering 3,63,636 footfalls within the first three days of its release, indicating that these impressive numbers are driven by actual audience turnout.
Upcoming success
It's now behind 'Suzume' and 'Shinchan: Our Dinosaur Diary'
Currently, the film stands fourth in the list of highest-grossing anime films in India. It has beaten Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which ended its run at ₹4.85 crore net in India.
Now, it is just behind Suzume and Shinchan: Our Dinosaur Diary, which have collected an estimated ₹8.45 crore and ₹8.83 crore, respectively.
Given its current momentum, Doraemon: Castle Of The Undersea Devil is likely to surpass these films soon and move into second place on the list.
Film details
More about the film and its success
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle tops the list at a whopping ₹74.71 crore.
Directed by Tetsuo Yajima, Doraemon: Castle Of The Undersea Devil is a remake of the 1983 film, Doraemon: Nobita And The Castle Of The Undersea Devil.
The new version sees Nobita, Doraemon, and their friends embark on another underwater adventure.
Despite modest expectations for its release, the film's success at the Indian box office shows that there is a significant audience for anime beyond major theatrical franchises.