Dorepalli Chanti arrested after actor Bharadwaj reports online abuse
Entertainment
A 30-year-old from Nalgonda, Dorepalli Chanti, was arrested after actor Anasuya Bharadwaj reported a string of abusive defamatory, abusive, and objectionable content/comments across various online platforms targeting her since December 23, 2025.
Police took action after her complaint, highlighting how quickly online negativity can spiral.
Police register cyber defamation case
A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.
Police are reminding everyone that sharing defamatory content online isn't just mean: it's illegal.
If you spot or experience similar cyber abuse, you can call the 1930 helpline or visit your local cybercrime police station to report it.