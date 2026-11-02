Is 'Dorothy' star Rishikanth joining Ram Charan's 'RC 17'?
What's the story
The pooja ceremony for Ram Charan's upcoming film, RC 17, was held in Hyderabad on Sunday. The film is directed by Sukumar. The event was attended by Charan, special guest Chiranjeevi, and Tamil actor Rishikanth, who recently won acclaim for Dorothy and Modha Rathri. This has led to speculation about his possible involvement in the project.
Speculation
Rishikanth has briefly worked in Telugu cinema before
Rishikanth's attendance at the pooja ceremony has drawn considerable attention among fans.
Some reports suggest he is set for a key role in the film.
If confirmed, this would be a major opportunity for the rising Tamil actor to make his mark in Telugu cinema.
His previous Telugu projects include Couple Friendly and Locked.
Production information
More about 'RC 17'
The production of RC 17 is being handled by Mythri Movie Makers, with Sukumar Writings and T-Series Films as presenters.
Anirudh Ravichander will compose music for the drama.
The film marks the reunion of Charan and Sukumar after Rangasthalam.
The shooting for RC 17 will begin soon.