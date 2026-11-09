Dosanjh adds Chandigarh and Kolkata stops to Aura India tour

If you're hoping to grab tickets, presale starts November 10 at noon, with general sales opening November 12 at 3pm

Before these new shows, Diljit will perform in Indore on November 15.

Even after some earlier hiccups with tour planning, he's made it clear he's all in for his fans.

The Aura tour is also set to continue in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, so there are plenty of chances left to catch him live!