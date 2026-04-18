Dosanjh and Rahman reunite on new song 'Kya Kamaal Hai'

Ali calls music core to story

Set against a partition-era backdrop, the song explores hope and love through Irshad Kamil's moving lyrics.

Imtiaz Ali calls the music a core part of the film's story about human connection and resilience.

AR Rahman says they wanted to capture real emotions in tough times, while Kamil describes it as "Kya Kamaal Hai is definitely not a song, but a dream!" that is "beyond languages and countries."

The film hits theaters June 12, 2026. Mark your calendars!