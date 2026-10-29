Dosanjh brings RuPay Aura India Tour 2026, BookMyShow tickets live
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh is bringing his RuPay Aura India Tour 2026 to fans across the country, with shows lined up in Delhi-NCR, Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Lucknow.
The tour starts October 30 and wraps up December 5.
Tickets are live now. Grab them exclusively on BookMyShow.
Dosanjh tour venues and setlist highlights
The journey begins at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Delhi-NCR), then heads to C21 Estate (Indore), Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad), Mahalaxmi Race Course (Mumbai), NICE Grounds (Bengaluru), and finishes at the 19th National Jamboree Ground (Lucknow).
Expect hits like "Born to Shine" and "G.O.A.T" (fresh off his global tour success)!